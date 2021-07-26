Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at Raymond James

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPUF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

