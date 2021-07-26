Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Lowered to C$50.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 104.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CFP. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.33.

CFP stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$24.44. The company had a trading volume of 124,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,529. The stock has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. Canfor has a 12 month low of C$14.64 and a 12 month high of C$35.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$27.52.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canfor will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

