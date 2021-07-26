Capital Southwest (CSWC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Capital Southwest to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 74.76% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.76 million. On average, analysts expect Capital Southwest to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSWC opened at $25.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $530.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $28.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSWC. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

