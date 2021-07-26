Capstead Mortgage (CMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Capstead Mortgage to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 65.60% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, analysts expect Capstead Mortgage to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CMO opened at $6.08 on Monday. Capstead Mortgage has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 22.97 and a quick ratio of 22.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $588.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

