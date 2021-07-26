Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth about $1,106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 763,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 44,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 465,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 42,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,556. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $196,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,965 shares of company stock worth $823,844. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ATEC shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.