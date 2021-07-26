Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 905.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sanmina were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 13,937 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $36.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

