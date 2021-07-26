Captrust Financial Advisors Has $259,000 Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 3,809.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,640,000 after acquiring an additional 226,610 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $1,616,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 199,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 26,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,808. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $39,961.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,962.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

TUP opened at $20.46 on Monday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

