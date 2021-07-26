Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $295,000 in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUSB. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

SUSB opened at $26.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

