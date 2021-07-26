Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 11,651 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 161.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $206,248.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288 in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDRX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

