Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 963.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,045,000 after buying an additional 1,445,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after buying an additional 1,227,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $137,969,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,740,000 after buying an additional 766,199 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.64.

ALB stock opened at $190.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.40. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

