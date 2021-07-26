Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) traded up 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.48. 896 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 864,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $600.12 million, a P/E ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

