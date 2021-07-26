CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives $91.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of CDNA opened at $85.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.78 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.02. CareDx has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Equities analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $2,285,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,980,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,064,571.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,768.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,885 shares of company stock valued at $15,534,793 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 816,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,617,000 after purchasing an additional 47,749 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 512.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 51,272 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1,159,853.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after buying an additional 173,978 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 58.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

