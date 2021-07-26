CargoX Tops 1-Day Volume of $136,121.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 26th. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000547 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CargoX has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. CargoX has a total market cap of $35.97 million and approximately $136,121.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00049321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.36 or 0.00837662 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00083851 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,845,647 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

