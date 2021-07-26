Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.26. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.39 million.

CARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Carter Bankshares stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Carter Bankshares has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carter Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. 34.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

