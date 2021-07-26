Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,371,000 after acquiring an additional 172,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,798,000 after acquiring an additional 358,572 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after acquiring an additional 538,330 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,031,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,774,000 after acquiring an additional 252,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 469.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,716,000 after acquiring an additional 664,856 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CRI traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.89. The stock had a trading volume of 316,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,733. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.45. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally.

