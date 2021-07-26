Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.10.

CASY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In related news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,739,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,700,000 after purchasing an additional 157,208 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,856,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,188,000 after purchasing an additional 129,938 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $157.05 and a 52 week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

