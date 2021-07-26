Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Holdings Raised by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 301,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,437 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $31,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Catalent by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $116.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.11. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

