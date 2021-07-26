Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 145 ($1.89).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 137 ($1.79) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.07) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of LON:CEY opened at GBX 99.82 ($1.30) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.20. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 99.60 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.29.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

