Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Carol Arrowsmith Buys 49,286 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) insider Carol Arrowsmith bought 49,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £24,643 ($32,196.24).

CNA stock opened at GBX 48.04 ($0.63) on Monday. Centrica plc has a 1-year low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 59.32 ($0.78). The company has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Centrica from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 61.67 ($0.81).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

