Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

CERT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Certara presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Get Certara alerts:

Shares of CERT stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.43. Certara has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of -82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Certara will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,145.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $1,989,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,238,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,910,799.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,235 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.