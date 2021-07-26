CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of CF Industries worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 586.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $47.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.