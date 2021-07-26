CGI Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.72 Per Share (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CGI in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $4.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.70.

Get CGI alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

NYSE GIB opened at $92.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CGI by 3.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CGI by 9.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 15.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CGI by 0.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.