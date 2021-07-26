Chainlink Price Reaches $19.18 on Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.18 or 0.00049804 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. Chainlink has a market cap of $8.47 billion and approximately $1.28 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00016209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $330.85 or 0.00859041 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00084341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 441,509,554 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

