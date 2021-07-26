Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.67.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHTR stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $727.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,590. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $703.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $554.26 and a fifty-two week high of $749.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

