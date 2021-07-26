Chemed (CHE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. On average, analysts expect Chemed to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CHE opened at $479.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $482.93. Chemed has a 52 week low of $417.41 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,529,265.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

