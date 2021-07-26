Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Shares Sold by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 831.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 92,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 64,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 28,367 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHMI stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 55.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

