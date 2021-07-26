Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HSBC currently has $112.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $127.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.52.

Shares of CVX opened at $98.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $190.61 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

