Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 439.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Chewy were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHWY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,502,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,460,000 after purchasing an additional 152,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,994,000 after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 16,241.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,888.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,798,316.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,748,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,436 shares of company stock worth $18,199,174. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY opened at $86.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,337.00, a PEG ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.02. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.26.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

