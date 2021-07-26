Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CMO Sells $4,726,302.35 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,753.73, for a total value of $4,726,302.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CMG opened at $1,830.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,464.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,094.93 and a 1-year high of $1,833.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,742.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

