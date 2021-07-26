Chromia (CHR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $233.93 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 51.4% higher against the US dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $155.43 million and approximately $233.93 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00049468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00015877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.22 or 0.00851008 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00084426 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.