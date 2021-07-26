CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$38.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.47.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$24.55 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$11.21 and a 52-week high of C$35.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.74. The stock has a market cap of C$16.95 billion and a PE ratio of 557.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.5700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total value of C$4,219,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 387,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,093,523.64. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$1,525,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,693,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$82,164,027.81. Insiders sold a total of 298,413 shares of company stock worth $9,107,093 in the last quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

