Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Decreases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $249.77. 4,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,384. The stock has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.16.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

