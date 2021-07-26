Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.1% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total value of $84,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,325,170 shares of company stock valued at $773,598,648 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $372.48. 318,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,665,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.86. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.90 and a 12 month high of $375.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.83.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

