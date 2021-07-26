Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $815,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,871 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 789.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 46,054 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 78,653 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $20,420,000 after acquiring an additional 27,020 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $297.23. The company had a trading volume of 23,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,492. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $163.86 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.27. The company has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total value of $5,928,759.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,956,094.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,013 shares of company stock valued at $30,668,425. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

