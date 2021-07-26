Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 106 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,935 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,795,000 after acquiring an additional 388,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Barclays lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.33.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $421.91. The company had a trading volume of 43,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $186.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $423.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,279. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

