Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,368 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.6% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $519.10. The company had a trading volume of 67,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,019. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $230.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $512.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.