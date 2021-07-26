Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $10,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XEC shares. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

Shares of XEC opened at $64.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $76.39.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

