Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

CNK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cinemark from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.56. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.14.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $102,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

