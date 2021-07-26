Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Receives $13.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

CPXGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

CPXGF traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,755. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

