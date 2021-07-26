Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,310 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

CSCO traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $55.38. 216,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,012,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

