Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 17,406 Shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) by 173.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,406 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXL. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 100.0% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 100.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000.

Shares of RXL opened at $101.23 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 1-year low of $59.31 and a 1-year high of $101.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.92.

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

