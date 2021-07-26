Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,433 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.17% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 77.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 12.4% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 238.2% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 46,332 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 47.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 151,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 48,870 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $1,439,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PAUG opened at $29.39 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.