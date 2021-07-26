Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 127,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.06% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at $789,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth $280,000.

PXE opened at $15.85 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

