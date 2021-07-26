Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $1.92 Million in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2021

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 73,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBUY. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the first quarter worth $11,750,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the first quarter worth $21,971,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the first quarter worth $2,350,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the first quarter worth $901,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBUY opened at $25.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23. KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $32.53.

