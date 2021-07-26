Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 199,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Arko as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Arko by 24,639.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

ARKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Arko stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.12. Arko Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

