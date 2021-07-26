Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 123,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Patria Investments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $179,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $482,000.

Several research analysts have commented on PAX shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of PAX stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57. Patria Investments Limited has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

