Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,312 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 18,083 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $30.76 on Monday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $585.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.34 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

In other news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $55,473.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,073.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

