Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 293,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.18% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.