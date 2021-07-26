Citigroup Boosts Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $212.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $194.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on PCTY. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.31.
NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $203.71 on Monday. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $124.75 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.28 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.22.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
