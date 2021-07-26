Citigroup Boosts Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $212.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $194.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PCTY. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.31.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $203.71 on Monday. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $124.75 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.28 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.22.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

