Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 80.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 583.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSTM opened at $29.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $929.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.59 and a beta of 0.32. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $29.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.14.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

In other HealthStream news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

